DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Lai Mohammed Has Changed For The Bad – Senator Jang

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, on Wednesday said Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, he knew during the struggle for the country’s return to democracy is not the same man today.

Jang said this while denying his involvement in the loot of the Nigerian treasury as recently indicated in a list released by the minister.

The former governor accused Mohammed of lying with claim that he stole from the public purse in the list of alleged looters.

“I know Lai Mohammed in our National Democratic Coalition days when we fought for the return of democratic rule to the country, putting an end to military dictatorship. I know him to always stand for the truth. Alas, I can finally say that he is not that same person these days.

“In Nigeria today, it would seem that once you join the APC, you become baptised into the order of lies, falsehood, deception, and propaganda. Nevertheless, Lai Mohammed must make amends by recanting the phantom allegations he made against my good person within a reasonable timeframe or face the consequence of his indiscretion in the foreseeable future,” Jang said in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

While distancing himself from the list of alleged looters recently released by the Federal Government, Jang asked the All Progressives Congress to tell Nigerians the source of their campaign funds for the 2015 general elections.

He described the allegation that he got N12.5bn as “laughable on preliminary evaluation, and pathetic when considered on the scales of truth and reality.

“The so-called list of looters is a testament to the desperation which holds the APC in its firm grip after what is now certainly an infamous cameo in power considered by many to be tragic and regrettable.

“For all those who were on the list, sources of the funds allegedly looted were stated, but in my case, there was none. How possible is it for me to have got N12.5bn just like that from nobody and nowhere? Unlike Lai Mohammed and the Federal Government, I know without any shadow of doubt, that to be a looter, one must have stolen or taken something by force.

“If their allegation is anything to go by, it falls short of the lowest standards of believability; otherwise, they would have noticed that the allegation of getting N12.5bn from an unknown source isn’t the same as looting the said amount.”