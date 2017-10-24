Kwara LG Polls: Gov. Ahmed to flag-off APC campaign on Wednesday

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Kwara State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed will flag-off the campaign of the All Progressives Congress in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Who Will Win Anambra Guber? Gov. Willie Obiano [APGA]

Hon. Osita Chidoka [UPP]

Oseloka Obaze [PDP]

Tony Nwoye [APC] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

According to the publicity secretary of party, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, the campaign rally will hold at the party secretariat in Ilorin on Wednesday by 10:00am.

The governor will lead all honourable commissioners, all political appointees, and all heads of agencies and commissions to the rally. The Honourable Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad and all members of the Kwara State House of Assembly will also attend the rally. Distinguished Senators and honourable members of House of Representatives will also grace the flag-off rally.

Also expected at the rally are: all executive members of APC at the local government levels, the 16 chairmanship candidates of APC, the 193 councillorship candidates of APC and other members of the party.

The party wishes to reiterate that it will win the forthcoming elections by landslide victory. Our conviction of landslide victory is not only predicated on that fact that there is no alternative to the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State but also premised on the impacts and results of the shared prosperity agenda of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State.