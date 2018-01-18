DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwara Governor Dissolves Cabinet

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has dissolved the state executive council with effect from 18th January 2018, World Top News Ng has confirmed.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who made the announcement in a statement issued in Ilorin, the state capital on Thursday, said Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants are also affected by the dissolution.

According to the statement, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed directed the Commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries and assured citizens that additional measures have been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council

Alhaji Gold added that Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed thanked the former executive council members, special advisers and assistants for their valuable service and contributions and wished them the best of luck in their future engagements.