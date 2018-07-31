DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kwara Gov, Saraki Dumps APC, Joins PDP

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Both the Governor of Kwara State, Ahned and the Senate President have announced their decampment from the APC to the PDP.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday defected from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The defection which has been on the card for some time took place in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, the country home of Saraki.

Saraki wrote on his Facebook page thus: ” I wish to inform Nigerians that after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressive Congress, APC”

His Spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, also confirmed his principal’s defection to THISDAY adding that a statement on the issue will be released in due course.

–

Source: ThisDay