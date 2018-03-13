DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has signed a bill prohibiting production, sale, and consumption of alcohol in certain areas.

Ahmed gave his assent to the Ilorin Township (Prohibition Against the Production, Sale, and Consumption of Liquor in Certain Areas) Law, 2018, as passed by the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Under the law, no person will be allowed to produce, sell, store or openly consume alcohol within specified areas in the metropolis.

The bill stipulates that any person who contravenes the provision of this law shall be guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100, 000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

(NAN)