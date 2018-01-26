DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwankwaso’s Kano Rally: “No Going Back, Police Is Bias” – Kwankwasiya

By Yakubu Salisu, A Kano

Former Kano state commissioner for Science and Technology under Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and present woman leader kwankwasiya group, Hajiya Zainab Abdu Bako has described the Kano State Police command’s position on the proposed visit of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as bias and unfair to their group.

Zainab who reacted to a press statement issued on Friday morning by the state police command in which it advised the leader of the Kwankwasiya movement to shelve his proposed visit to the state on the 30th of January on security grounds as it said intelligence gatherings indicates that some “disgruntled politicians and miscreants could hijack the visit to cause mayhem in the state, this she said its a clear sign of compromise.

Here is the audio of the Police Commissioner’s press briefing…

“we are surprised to hear this from the police when the whole world is aware that we have actually fixed our event three months ago before the state government suddenly came out to fix it’s event on the same date with ours“

“Kwankwaso is a senator and a son of Kano who is representing his constituency at the senate, it’s not fair for anyone to stop him from coming to his state after three years. The president was recently in kano and no one stopped it, the governor himself has been welcomed at the Airport on several occasions as well as other prominent persons, if the police wants to be fair in this matter, they should advice the state government to shift it’s event“

“no record has shown any evidence of violence during any kwankwasiya gathering in the past and we don’t have any plan of violence but to celebrate the home coming of our leader who is coming to visit his constituency. If the police are aware of any persons who are trying to cause problems then they should do the needful to keep them under check“

The woman leader who affirmed that there is no going back on the proposed visit advised that the Gandujiya faction, if they must hold their event same day as theirs, should respect the law that grants freedom of right to association and free movement and not cross the line into their own gathering.

“we are aware that some persons are preparing to dress up like our people to infiltrate our event to cause mayhem, this the police must stop and. We are not a violent group and don’t intend to be in the future“

Furthermore, she said that, the Gandujiya claimed to have the largest support but the recent developments have shown clearly that they are afraid of the kwankwasiya group after realizing that it pulls the largest crowd in the state.