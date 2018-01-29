DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwankwaso Shelves Visit, Armed Police Men On Patrol

By Yakubu Salisu A,

The tensed atmosphere which has lasted for quite some time now in Kano as a result of the proposed visit of the Senator representing Kano Central at the Senate Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has eased off on Monday afternoon after the news of the cancelation was announced.

The announcement which was made by the former Secretary to Kano State Government, Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bchi, Kwankwaso said the cancellation followed series of consultations.

In Kwankwaso’s words which was read to news men read thus: “I have shelved my visit to Kano to avoid political clash in the state following series of advices I have received from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad.

“In view of this and after lengthy consultations with well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, we painfully have decided to shelve the scheduled visit at the moment.

However there is heavy presence of armed police men patrolling the streets of the state either in display of force or displaying it’s preparedness to tackle any form of disturbances or breaking down of law and order in the state as a result of the tension in the state.

The decision to cancel the visit came barely less than 24hours to the scheduled day been Tuesday 30 of January 2018. This development however is generating positive and negative reactions from different quarters of the state.

While some supporters of the Kwankwasiya faction of the APC are expressing their disappointment over how things have turned out to be, others are of the opinion that the decision is a welcome development which is for the greater good and progress of the state as the destruction of lives and properties have been averted.