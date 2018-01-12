Kwankwaso/Ganduje:Group Charge Security Agencies To Arrest Commissioner

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

A nongovernmental advocacy group in Kano Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has called on security agencies in the state to invite the state commissioner for special duties, Alhaji Abudullahi Abbas Sanusi for interrogation over statements credited to him on a video clip, inciting youths to stone former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on his proposed visit to Kano state.

Speaking at a press conference in Kano, senior officer, peace project CITAD, Malam Isah Garba described the rifts between Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya ideological groups in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as fatalistic and dangerous to the growth of democratic governance in the country.

According to him, the growing intra party enmity between the Gandujyiya and Kwankwasiyya groups of All Progressive Congress (APC) is going higher on daily basis and posing threats to the peace of the state and at the same time showing wrong directions to the politics of Northern Nigeria in general.

‘’The most recent dangerous development in this crisis is the incessant blowing of conflict trumpet by the two groups, especially with respect to the scheduled visit of the former governor and current Senator Representing Kano Central, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the reactions of the Gandujiyya group on the matter.

‘’This becomes clear when a senior official of the Gandujiyya Group, a Commissioner was spotted in a video clip calling on their supporters to stone what he referred to as “the political Satan of Kano” this Commissioner in person of Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi indirectly in the clip confessed to have organized the crisis in Minjibir and the clash at the Hawan Daushe which resulted to the maiming of many people’’ he alleged.

The group feared that if the matter is not investigated and the culprits prosecuted it may derail the enduring peace of the state.

CITAD described alleged action of the commissioner as irresponsible, and a criminal attempt to foment trouble in the state and also urged the security agencies to press on him to provide more details about the level of his involvement in both Mijbir and the Hawan Daushe Kwankwasiyya/Gandujiyya crises.