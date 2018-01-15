DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwankwaso/Ganduje Rift: Commissioner In Soup, Two Sons, One Other Arrested

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Kano State Police command on Monday said that it has invited the Kano State commissioner for ministry of special duties Alh. Abdullahi Abbas over an allege video which has gone viral in which the commissioner was said to have made inciting statements.

According to the command’s public relations Officer DSP Musa majia, the said commissioner was invited on Monday after the command received a complaint from one MK Umar and Co that the commissioner in question should be investigated over what they describe as an attempt to throw the state into chaos.

That the said commissioner was invited on Monday and investigation has began into the matter and he was released on bail on self recognition pending when the command will conclude it’s investigations which necessary actions would be taken.

In the same vein, that the command has also arrested Sani Abdullahi and Abbas Abdullahi sons to the commissioner of special duties Abdullahi Abbas and one Nazifi shawuya a house help to the commissioner for their allege role in the clash that broke out between the Gandujiya and Kwankwasiya group on Sunday during a wedding ceremony at Chiranci during which some persons were injured and are presently receiving treatment.

Majiya said that the police does not meddle in politics and should not be dragged into it by the two factions or any other political group and that the matter would be taken to court at soon as investigation are completed.