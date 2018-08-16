DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kwankwaso Further Depletes APC Members In Rivers State

…Hands Over Scores Of Supporters To PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah

The fortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State received a boost on Tuesday as over 200,000 supporters of former Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join their principal who made a comeback to the PDP a fortnight ago.

Dr. Kwankwaso, a Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the PDP, while handing over the supporters to Chairman of PDP in Rivers, Bro. Felix Obuah at a ceremony held at party Secretariat along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, assured that the decampees would add value and work assiduously towards victory for PDP in 2019.

He commended Bro. Obuah for his sterling leadership and urged the Chairmen of the party in 23 local government areas who were present at the event, to receive and orientate the decampees to build the party.

Amid shouts of ‘Kwankwasiya’ and resounding ‘Amana’, Kwankwaso described his group as a grassroots movement which cut across all the units, wards, local government and states in the country, adding that the movement had been on course in the last three years.

He said the Kwankwasiya Nigeria movement began intensive registration of members across the country in 2016, adding that their registration is now online and at the last count, it had recorded a total of 272,000.

The former Kano Governor used the chance and appealed to the decampees to ensure they beat the INEC voters’ registration deadline with a view to obtain their PVCs.

“It is not enough to have your Kwankwasiya Nigeria identity card, ensure to have your PVC because without that in place, all this struggle to boot out this bad government would be in vain”, he said.

Welcoming the decampees into the PDP, State party Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah thanked them for toeing the footstep of their principal, assuring that there is enough room for every member in the party.

“Our leader has told us his philosophy is anchored on equality and fairplay. He believes in the principle of go-round which incidentally is my name. No matter how small it is, it must go round. And now that you have joined our leader back to his home, I assure you will get all the respect and privileges due you”, Obuah assured, adding that all the new members would be integrated into their various wards in the State.

The State PDP Chairman later handed new party register to enable each of the 23 Local Government party chairmen register the decampees.

Some dignitaries present at the event include former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion and Dr. Magnus Kpakol, an economist of global repute.