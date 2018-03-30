Kogi: New Commissioner Of Police Assumes Duty
Consequent on the redeployment of the former Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, CP Ali Janga out of the state and the posting of CP Esa Sunday Ogbu to take over duty as the new Commissioner of Police in the State by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni; CP Esa Sunday Ogbu has assumed duty and taken over as the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, today, Friday, 30th March, 2018 at about 1500Hrs and has since informed the Force Headquarters of his assumption of duty.
