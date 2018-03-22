DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kogi Governor Increases Students Bursary Allowance By 300%

Kogi Governor Approves 300% Increment and Payment of Bursary Allowance to Kogi State Students in Tertiary Institutions Nationwide

In order to relieve parents and guardians some financial burdens, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has increased the bursary allowance of Kogi State indigenes in tertiary institutions by 300 percent with immediate approval of payment to registered students for the 2017/2018 academic session.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Odaudu Joel Minister, a total of 8,318 students registered for the bursary allowance nationwide, while the sum of ninety-eight million, five hundred and sixty-five thousand, one hundred and eighty naira (N98,565,180) has been approved by the governor for payment of the bursary allowance.

The Kogi State Scholarship board floated a portal ( www.kssb.kg.gov.ng ) where students registered for the bursary online. A breakdown of the registration done by Kogi State students nationwide shows that National Diploma (ND I) students who registered are 394 while National Diploma II (ND II) students are 617.

National Certificate of Education (NCE I) students who registered are 92; NCE II students are 156, while NCE III students are 195.

A total of 111 students in School of Nursing and College of Health Technology registered. Those in Higher National Diploma I (HND I) who registered are 1,014, while HND II students are 1,195.

Students undergoing degree programmes in universities across the country (other than Law and Medicine) who registered are 4,189. Registered students studying Law are 155, while Medical students are 196.

By and large, a total of 8,318 registered for the bursary scheme nationwide.

The new increased rate of bursary allowance as approved by the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello shows that National Diploma (ND); National Certificate of Education (NCE), and School of Nursing and Health Science students are to take 9,000 naira as bursary allowance.

Higher National Diploma (HND) and students undergoing degree programmes in universities across the country are to take 12,000 naira, while those studying Law and Medicine will have 18,000 naira as bursary allowance.

Payment of the bursary begins next week and will be paid directly into individual accounts provided by each registered student.

While addressing members of his cabinet on the subject matter during the State Executive Council Meeting yesterday, the Governor opined that the era of table payment of bursary allowance to students of Kogi extraction is gone, urging students to key into the digital operations of the State Scholarship Board in order to benefit from the scheme.

Also, the governor asserted that as an ambassador of the youth in governance, his administration has put education on the front burners as it is a thematic priority in his government. He directed the Accountant-General of the State to ensure beneficiaries are paid before the end of next week.

The bursary portal will be reopened shortly after payment next week for prospective beneficiaries to register for the 2018/2019 academic session.