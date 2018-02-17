DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

In the ongoing reorganization of the All Progressive Congress party (APC) EXCO in Kogi State, Hon. Ahovi Salami Ibrahim has been appointed to replace the former Chairman of the state APC, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo. This is a fall out of the controversy of gross misconduct against the party by Alhaji Haddy Ametuo and other affected party Exco members.

Making the announcement in Lokoja yesterday, the Kogi state Chapter of APC said the 38 members and the former Chairman of the party that were sacked for working against the interest of the party have been replaced by loyal and committed members who will pilot the affairs of the state APC .

Ibrahim, the new state Chairman until his new appointment was the Zonal Vice Chairman Central senatorial district.

The reshuffling is as follows:

Abdulrahman Ibrahim (Kogi LGA Welfare Officer1) to replace Osume Shaibu as Acting Deputy Chairman.

Mr. Bola Oshe (Ward Chairman to State Acting Treasurer) to replace Adesoye Ismail A.

Billy Aliu Onumoko; Okene LG ex-Officio to State Acting Assistant Treasurer, to replace Abdulkadir Yahaya.

Others are:

Jacob Adekunle; Legal Adviser from Yagba East LGA, to replace Barrister JN.

Molemodile, Ibrahim A. Abuh; former vice chairman of APC Olamaboro, now Acting Chairman.

ThankGod Attah; acting secretary, now state Acting Assistant secretary replacing Mr Anjorin.

Abubakar Usman; Local Govt Youth Leader(Ajaokuta) to Welfare Officer, to replace Abubakar Momoh Adamu.

Adaji Ainokoh; Ex-Officio to Acting State Organizing Secretary, to replace Isah Abuja karaoke.

Lukman Onekata; Local Govt Auditor(Ajaokuta) to State PRO, to replace Ghali Nda Usman.

Muhazab Aminu Obajimoh; Local Govt Treasurer to Chairman Okehi LGA, to replace Dauda Momoh Jimoh.

Also announced are:

Abdulrhman Husseini; Okene LG Vice Chairman, Okene LGA, to replace Haruna O Dauda.

Oyibo Barnabas; Adavi LG Secretary to Adavi LGA, to replace Musa Ohiane.

Mr. Jacob Isaac Segun; former Auditor3 to Zonal Youth Leader West, Mopamuro LGA, to replace Oyebode Makinde.

Tosin Fadunmo, Yagba East LGA Chairman of APC to replace Bashiru Shuaibu. Arc. Sunday Lawal Aina, formerly an Ex-Officio to Acting Local Govt Party Secretary.

Madam Hawa Ibrahim Women Leader to Zonal Women Leader Central to replace Hajarat Adamu Aliu.

Abu Adejor; PRO, to Acting Chairman, Omala LGA, to replace Danjuma Baba.

Ahmed Attah; Deputy Youth Leader to Acting Zonal Vice chairman East, to replace Isa Daniel

Muhammed Jibril; Financial Secretary Lokoja LGA to State Acting Assistant Financial Secretary, to replace Bozi Attati.

Mohammed Ndababo; Lokoja LGA PRO to State Acting Assistant Organizing Secretary, to replace Muhammed S. Lawal; Ibrahim A.

Abuh; Vice Chairman Olamaboro LGA, to replace Dickson Ayada

Audu Onuh; to Igalamela LGA Acting Chairman to replace Musa Yahau.

Ishaq Yunusa Abu; Vice chairman, Dekina LGA, to replace Peter Akuboh.

Shagari Yahaya; Vice Chairman, Ofu LGA to replace Abubakar Yunus.

ThankGod Omale; Acting Chairman, Ibaji LGA, to replace Isaac Abah.

Other are:

Nasiru Muhammed Alfa; Zonal Youth Leader, East (Ofu LGA), to replace Noah E. Akwu.

Daku Shigaba; Acting Chairman, Bassa LGA, to replace Isaac S. Ibrahim.

Andrew Audam; Acting Financial Secretary, Bassa LGA State Acting Financial Secretary, to replace Sekpe Daniel.

Abdul Yakubu; Acting Chairman, Ankpa LGA, to replace Abdul K Ahmed.