Klint da Drunk asked me to abort our baby — Baby Mama

Nigerian comedian, Afametuna Klint Igwemma, popularly known as Klint da drunk’s babymama, Sandra Novo-Jacob, recently went on social media to call out the comedian for allegedly abandoning her and her baby girl. .

To show proof of the communication between her and the comedian, who is married with three kids, she posted screenshots of her chats with Klint, bank credit alerts, and a photo of the child’s birth certificate bearing Klint’s full name.

In a new chat with Sunday Scoop, the 26-year-old said: “We were friends on social media for some years before we eventually met in Benin in 2013. That’s all I can say about that. .

When I told him about the pregnancy, he asked me to get rid of it. But I couldn’t do that as I didn’t want to abort the innocent baby.” .

Lamenting about how hard it has been for her to solely take care of the baby, she said, “The last time I saw him was in October 2017. Since I shared the story on Facebook, he has not reached out to me. .

He has not even seen the baby. I chat with him on WhatsApp, but he replies only whenever he feels like.”