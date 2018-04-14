DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Killings: Benue Govt Orders Security Chiefs To Block All Entry Points

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

As a way to forestall further invasion and killing of innocent Benue citizens, State Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered security operatives to block all entry points into the state.

Acting Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu announced this, while briefing newsmen, Friday, after he met with security chiefs in the state.

Abounu who was reacting to the continuous killings in the state said security operatives in the past has only taken reactionary measures by moving in to stabilize a place aft many have been killed.

“Even with the Ex Cat Race, it was all reactionary meaures but we have decided that proative measures be taken by blocking all entry points, where these attackers come from so as to forestall further attacks”.

It could be recalled that herdsmen attacked Gbeji in Ukum Local government Area, Tuesday, last week killing seven people in the process.

A source from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity told our reporter that as at Friday, 20 more dead were recovered from the bush while two people in Agboghul community, 10 kilometres away from Government House, Makurdi.

It was also alleged also that some Benue communities; Aganya, Nenchi, Jandekula, to mention a few, have been under attack in the laat few days where more than 60 persons have been reportedly killed.

Abounu said he has not been officially briefed but confirmed that two people were killed in Agboghol village within Makurdi territory”.

He urged Benue people to be patience saying the whole security network has been reviewed and would soon be brought under control.

He urged newsmen to avoid speculations but to crosscheck their facts with security agencies, particularly the police before going to press.