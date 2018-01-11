Killers Of 75 Years Old Uncle To Minister Of State For Petroleum Sentenced To Death By Hanging

Killers of the 75 years old uncle to Minister of State for Petroleum Resources who was brutally murdered in his farm in 2014 at Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Araa of Delta State have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Delta State High Court sitting at Issele-Uku on Thursday.

The Court sentenced the three defendants, Sunday Luka ‘M’, a 32 year old driver, Danjuma Kaika ‘M’ age 37 and Luka Agu ‘M’ age 33 years who all claimed to be from Nassarawa State to death after a guilty verdict was pronounced on them by the Court for the murder of Diokpa Felix Boise, an uncle to Dr. Ibe Kachukukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources whom the trios brutally murdered in his farm on the 9th day of June, 2014 and carted away his Kia Rio Car.

The three defendants who used to be labourers in the deceased farm were charged to court on a four count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit murder under section 324 of the Criminal Code Cap C21, Volume 1 Laws of Delta State, 2006, Murder under section 319(1), conspiracy to commit armed robbery contrary to section 6(b) and punishable under section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11, Volume 14 Laws of the Federation, 2004 and the substantive offence of murder under section 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms Act.

Trial Judge, Honourable Justice C.I. Ogisi while delivering the death verdict, said the punishment for the offence the accused committed was mandatory and does not have e the discretionary power to mitigate the death sentence.

The trial Judge who sentenced the 1st and second accused persons on all four count charge, however discharged the 3rd accused person on count 2 and 4 but was sentenced on count 1 and 3.

Justice Ogisi while delivering the verdict held that the court agreed with the submission of prosecution counsel, Pollen-Ezeana-Ejiofor Esq in his submissions that urged the court to accordingly convict the defendants as it proved its case against the defendants beyond all reasonable doubt.

“I am persuaded that the 3rd accused person conspired with the 1st and 2nd but I am also persuaded that the 3rd accused person did not take part in the murder of Felix Boise on the 9th of June, 2014”

Prosecution from the Delta State Ministry of Justice, Pellen-Joseph Ejaifo through prosecuting witnesses had told the Court that on the 9th day of June, 2014, one Pa Felix Biose ‘M’ age 75 years was brutally murdered while in his farm situated along Onicha-Ugbo Issele-Uku Road by unknown persons which investigations later revealed to be the three accused persons. He was attacked by woods and other offensive weapons while his lifeless body was thrown into a deep dry well.

The court was further told that two of the defendants who participated actively in the crime, used logs of woods and cement blocks to cover up the lifeless body inside the well and made away with his Kia Rio salon car to Nassarawa State where they were later arrested in their attempt to sell off the deceased car.

The deceased eldest daughter, Mrs. Magdaline Nkechi Esenwa who was in court could not hold her joy as she rolled on the ground. She described the judgement as Justice to her late father who was very kind and caring even to his killers