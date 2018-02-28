DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kidnappers Abduct Reporter’s Family in Kaduna State, Kill One

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Suspected kidnappers numbering about 30 on Wednesday stormed the residence of a reporter with the Voice of America (VOA) Nasir Birnin Yero and made away with his wife and a child after he was not found at home.

The incidence which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday led to the death of a neighbor Sabitu Abdulhamid an official of the Nigeria Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who went tried to rescue the victims from the unknown persons.

According to Yero,“They came to my house at about 1:30 a.m. I was not at home then, but they forced themselves into my house and asked my wife of my whereabouts and she told them I was not at home.

“They vandalised my television set and refrigerator before taking my wife and son insisting that they must take them to where I was.

“One of my neighbour’s, who works with the FRSC, Sabitu Abdulhamid, was shot dead by the kidnappers when he rushed out in an attempt to save my family.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the death of the corps personnel and described the incident as very unfortunate.

Ibrahim described the deceased as a very hard working person, who was also a member of the community’s vigilante.

The kidnappers are yet to make any contact.