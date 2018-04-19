DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kidnappers Abduct Father of Benue Speaker

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The father of the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Jethro Ikyange, was in the early hours of Tuesday abducted by armed men suspected to be Kidnappers.

The abductors who were four in number, had stormed Tse Ikyange Village, Mbaiwen, few Kilometres after Manor in Ikov Council Ward of Ushongo Local Government at about 1am in an Ash coloured Toyota car without registration Number and made away with their victim to an unknown destination.

Our correspondent gathered that after abducting Mr. Jethro Ikyange, the gunmen compelled him to lead them to the residence of his eldest son, the elder brother of the Speaker, Mr. Terwase Ikyange.

It was gathered that the men quizzed both father and son and zoomed off with both of them thereafter.

According to Terwase, the gunmen, after drivng them few Kilometers away from the house, asked him to cjoose between his father snd hself who yhey should go with.

Terwase said he pleaded with them to rather go with him and leave his father because according to him, the father was ill and on medications.

But his pleas fell on deaf ears as after listening to him, the gunmen threw him out of the moving vehicle and went away with the father, Mr. Jethro.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr. Bem Abunde confirmed the development, said the matter has already been reported to the Police and other Security agencies for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the All progressive Congress, APC, in Ushongo Local Government has condemned in strong terms, the abduction of the father of the Speaker, Mr. Jethro Ikyange by gunmen.

Chairman of the Party, Mr. Abraham Soo, made the condemnation Tuesday, when he led some Exco members of the Party in a sympathy visit to the scene of the incident.

He called on law enforcement agencies to move swiftly to rescue the Speaker’s father as well as bring the criminals to book.

As at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu did not pick his call for an update.