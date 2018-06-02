DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kenyan President orders top officials to take lie-detector tests in corruption crackdown Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is ordering top procurement officials in government offices to undergo lie-detector tests as part of a corruption crackdown following a series of scandals.

Kenyatta’s announcement Friday comes after nearly 9 billion Kenya shillings ( $90 million) vanished from the National Youth Service, a government agency that provides training opportunities for young people.

It later emerged that the funds were allegedly stolen through fake invoices for services that were never rendered. Dozens of people have been arrested and are facing charges over the alleged theft.

Kenyatta said people running government institutions will undergo the new tests to safeguard against “selfishness and greed.”

“All heads of procurement and accounts in government ministries, departments, agencies and parastatals will undergo fresh vetting including polygraph testing, to determine their integrity and suitability,” he said.