Kennis Music advises P-Square to settle rifts, save music career

Kenny Ogungbe, the Chief Executive Officer, Kennis Music, on Saturday advised the P-Square to urgently resolve their differences, saying the raging rift could ruin their music careers.

Ogungbe gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 in Lagos.

NAN reports that news was rife on the breakup of the two music stars, 35-year-old identical twin brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, after an irreconcilable differences.

“They produced and released their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label.

“In May 2012, they signed a record distribution deal with Universal Music’s South African branch.

“On Sept. 25, 2017, numerous media outlets reported that the group was disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.

“Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.’’

Ogungbe said: “The fighting between the P-Square will not bring out anything good; they are brothers and have produced over 100 songs, but they are fighting, it is going to affect their music.

“I don’t care about what anybody says, it is a bad development for them; they should settle whatever they have against each other.

“Most Nigerian musicians are very pompous and have no respect; they derive pleasure in fighting which always lead to their downfall.

“For me, I want all Nigerian musicians to be successful, that is what I want and pray for. They should succeed,’’ he said.

Ogungbe said that Nigerian musicians should do more to be heard and be reckoned with in the international community.

The twins came to limelight in 2001 after they won the “Grab Da Mic Competition and since then have not looked back churning out back-to-back hit songs.

The duet singers and dancers equally released hit song “Get squared’’ in 2005 which topped number one position of the MTV Base Chart for four consecutive weeks.

They also dropped another hit song “Game Over’’ which was claimed to have sold about eight million copies worldwide.