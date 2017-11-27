Keep Quiet On Corruption Matters, APC Chieftain Warns Kalu

–

…As pro-Buhari’s group inaugurated

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state Prince Paul Ikonne, has urged the former governor in the state Chief Orji Kalu, not to comment on aby issue that has to do with corruption, saying “no looters whether in APC or else will go unpublished under tne current government.”

Speaking on Sunday at the inauguration of Abuja chapter of pro-Buhari’s group, Ndigbo for Buhari 2019, Ikonne, a former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011, also warned the leadership of APC to be warry of Kalu’s antics ahaed of 2019 general elections.

Reacting to Orji Kalu’s comment that President Buhari is not interested in automatic ticket, Prince Ikonne asked the former governor to jeep quiet because “he is not the spokesperson to the president.”

According to him: “it is unfortunate that Orji Kalu is speaking from both sides of his mouth. Just few days back, the same Kalu was calling on the Abia state governor to join APC and get automatic ticket. Today is now saying that Mr. President is not interested in automatic ticket, if you are calling on someone who is not a member of APC to come and get an automatic ticket and you are saying a founding father of the party is not interested in automatic ticket, then where is the justification? Is it because my leader, Asiwauju Bola Tinubu has said it that is why Kalu is saying the something?

“Unfortunately, Kalu in the same newspaper report in the Sun was saying that there are people who looted in NNPC which Mr. President didn’t want to mention their names and that people will stone them, is Orji Kalu the spokesperson of Mr. President?

“I advice Orji Kalu to keep quiet because all looters, including Orji Kalu will not go unpunished as long as this administration is concerned.

“As a leader of APC in Abia Statae and a staunch supporter of Mr. President, I feel compeled to advise Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to desist from acts and utterances capable of discrediting Mr. President and our great party APC. Warned that APC is not PPA and as such, the state chairman of APC in Abia State should give Orji Kalu the APC Constitution to read, because I can see he joined APC with PPA Constitution in his brain.

“I call on well meaning Abians, the supporters of Mr. President, APC in Abia State and south –east in general to ignore Orji Kalu and his mindset as we continue to support Mr. President for his second term.”

While alleging that Chief Orji Kalu’s activities were against the interest of the ruling party, Prince Ikonne said: “most recently, Orji Kalu makes utterances of considering automatic ticket for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu if he joins APC ‘the ruling party will give an automatic ticket to the current Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu if he chooses to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).’ This is not only exhibiting ignorance, but it is disturbing, distractive and against the party’s Constitution.

“Some weeks back, the streets of Abuja, Abia, Lagos, Imo and others were defaced with 2019 campaign posters of Orji Uzor Kalu which he confirmed seeing ‘on his way to the airport’ and later disclaimed as the handwork of his phantom political opponents. But few days ago, in his publication, he enumerated the benefits and how the posters has made him more popular ‘By their mischief, PDP was only making me popular and eager to produce an Igbo President.’ So it is obvious that Kalu, in his usual way and manner, printed and circulated the posters as a way of testing political waters, which is typical of Kalu that we know.”