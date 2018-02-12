Published On: Mon, Feb 12th, 2018

Kawu Declares For Kano South Senatorial Seat

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Kawu declares for Kano South senatorial seat

Kawu declares for Kano South senatorial seat

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, has declared intention to contest for Kano South Senatorial seat.

The seat is currently occupied by Senator Kabiru Gaya, a former governor of Kano State.

Kawu, a former three-term Member of the House of Representatives who served as principal officer for eight years, declared his intention for the seat at an event in Sumaila.

In a statement in Abuja, Kawu said his experience of 12 years in the house and two terms as a member of the body of principal officers, as well as his current experience as a presidential liaison officer gave him edge over others.

The statement said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, at the event.

“Being a founding member of APC, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Kano and member of the 2015 Presidential Campaign Council of APC is an added advantage,” the governor reportedly said.

Source: Daily Trust

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It