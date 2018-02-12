DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kawu declares for Kano South senatorial seat

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, has declared intention to contest for Kano South Senatorial seat.

The seat is currently occupied by Senator Kabiru Gaya, a former governor of Kano State.

Kawu, a former three-term Member of the House of Representatives who served as principal officer for eight years, declared his intention for the seat at an event in Sumaila.

In a statement in Abuja, Kawu said his experience of 12 years in the house and two terms as a member of the body of principal officers, as well as his current experience as a presidential liaison officer gave him edge over others.

The statement said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, at the event.

“Being a founding member of APC, a former gubernatorial aspirant in Kano and member of the 2015 Presidential Campaign Council of APC is an added advantage,” the governor reportedly said.

Source: Daily Trust