Kashimawo Laloko Lambastes Nigerian Football Federation

Following the Nigerian Football Federation’s announcement of Randy Waldrum as the new Women’s Technical Adviser, the ex-technical Director of the NFF, Kashimawo Laloko, has lamented the decision.

Laloko said the appointment of a foreign adviser for the Super Falcons is a disservice to coach Florence Omagbemi.

The NFF announced the selection of American Waldrum on Thursday as the new technical adviser of the Super Falcons.

Before then, the football house had told the former coaches of the team, led by Omagbemi, to re-apply if they were still interested in their positions.