Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Bank to construct 500 kilometres of roads in rural areas of the state.

According to a statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, the roads would be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Kwankwaso, indicated during an inspection tour of projects by the governor that each of the 44 local government areas would have 10 kilometres.

that the roads were meant to open up rural communities for enhanced social and economic development.

Anwar in the statement further stated that the state government had since established Rural Access Mobility Directorate to institutionalize the project and ensure its sustainability in line with global best practices.

“While the World Bank intervention concentrates on both rural roads and mobility of agricultural products from within rural communities to urban areas, the state programme lays emphasis on the rural roads; accessibility to rural communities.

Furthermore, Gov. Ganduje has pledged to ensure the provision of basic amenities and infrastructure to rural communities across the state for inclusive growth.