Kano Unveils LandScape Project Around Sheik Jafar Underpass

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano State Ministry of Environment has unveiled a beautiful land scape project around the multi-million naira sheik Jafar under pass, constructed by Gov Abdullahi Umar Ganduje along Penshekara/Madobi road.

The new project which has greatly transformed the vicinity into a beautiful sight, is already attracting lovers of nature and film makers.

Speaking during the official handing over of the project by the developer Jardin Nig. LTD to the state’s ministry of environment, the Commissioner Honorable Ali Haruna Makoda, represented by one of his Directors Aliyu Yakubu Garo, explained that one of the reason why the state government deemed it fit to construct such under-pass is to enhance ease of doing business which would attract foreign and local investments into the state.

Aliyu, stressed that, government is committed to transforming the state into a mega city by creation of such projects which would give the state a new look and by extension, serve as recreational centers which could also be used to generate revenue for the state government.

He however, called on the good people of the state to compliment government’s efforts by ensuring that the main aim of such projects across the state are achieved, warning that, government would not tolerate trespass as all who wants to make use of the place must seek for approval from the ministry.

He further warned that anyone caught dumping refuse or littering the area, would be subjected to face the law as arrangements are been made by the ministry to deploy workers who would ensure that the project is not vandalized by some unscrupulous persons.