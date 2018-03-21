DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano state government says it will continue to partner with private organizations to support and empower youth in the state.

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated this while distributing an empowerment package to 150 street soft drinks vendors sponsored by Kano state government in collaboration with 7up Bottling Company.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner of information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba said this is part of the strategy of Governor Ganduje to empower youth in the state so that they can be selfrelient.

He added that going by the population of Kano state, over 50,000 youth have since been empowered by Kano state government and more youth engaged in different trades in the next two months will also be empowered.

Malam Garba commended the 7up Bottling company for complementing the efforts of the state government in empowerment programmes in the state.

In his address, the Director General, Directorate of Youth Development and Economic Economic Empowerment Alhaji Ado Abba Tudun Wada stated that the state government initiated various empowerment programmes to improve the wellbeing of our youth.

He charged the beneficiaries to utilize the empowerment packages given to them.

Also speaking the General Manager 7u Bottling Company Mr. Victor Adeleye Stated that his company introduced the empowerment for soft drink vendors to encourage and support them so that they can become big dealers in the business.

During the occasion, the state government provided 10 cartons of soft drinks and 1 carton of bottle water to each of the beneficiaries, while the 7up company provided standing tools, umbrella and cooler to each one of them.