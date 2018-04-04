DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano State Govt Constructs N1.2 Billion Kwanar Zira – Ganduje – Dungurawa Road

Kano state government has awarded contract for the construction of the 23 kilometer Kwanar Zira – Ganduje – Dungurawa road at the cost of N1. 2 billion.

During a visit to monitor the progress of the work, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, told the tumultuous crowd from the benefitting communities that converged to welcome him that

“the project is a result of your votes for the APC and if you elect Buhari again in 2019, you will surely enjoy more dividends of democracy”.

He stated that “this project will enable farmers to transport their produce to big markets as well as alleviate the suffering faced by traders, pregnant women and other people plying the route”.

The governor, who noted that people may be inconvenienced by the work, urged people in communities adjoining the project to exercise patience and to cooperate with the contractor to ensure speedy completion.

Ganduje also laid the foundation of the second batch of free housing units for victims of flood in his village, Ganduje, comprising 100 housing units.

The project, according to the state Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sule Garo, who conducted the governor round, would be ready for habitation soon, even as the first batch of 200 houses has since been allocated to the community members.

Similarly, the governor inspected the on-going Ganduje integrated rural community road project, the just completed community water supply scheme, as well as the completed 8. 5 kilometer Ganduje – Saye feeder road, linking Bichi and Dawakin Tofa Local government areas of the state, constructed at the cost of N150 million.

Impressed by the quality of work done, the governor directed the state Ministry for Rural and Community Development to ensure its asphalting, to further ease the transportation difficulties of commuters, especially communities within the area.

He however, directed the contractor handling the project to situate a sign at the intersection of the Kwanar Zira – Ganduje – Dungurawa road and the Ganduje – Saye road, to prevent accidents.

In another development, the governor laid the foundation of the 12. 4 kilometer Dambatta township roads in Dambatta local government area, which entails covered drainages among other ancillary facilities and paid a courtesy visit to the district head of Dambatta, Sarkin Ban Kano, Alh. Mukhtari Adnan in his palace.