Kano State Commissioner Of Info, Youth And Culture Tasked Youths On Self Reliance

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of information, youth and culture Malam Muhammad Garba has called on youth receiving training on various skills to take it seriously and change the attitude of seeking white collar jobs.

The Commissioner made the statement while inspecting 300 youth undergoing training under National Industrial Skills Development Programme at Sani Abacha Youth center.

He said government can not employ all Nigerian youth but through skills acquisition programmes government can address the problems of unemployment in Nigeria.

Malam Garba said the training programme is part of president Muhammad Buhari administration’s initiatives to provide employment opportunities to our teeming Nigerian youths.

The Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to put into efficient use the starter packs that will be given to them at the end of their training by setting up their own businesses, adding that the state government will also support the trainees with working tools.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his massive support to the skills acquisition programmes aimed at addressing the unemployment in the state.

In his remarks, the Area Manager Industrial Training Fund kano, Alhaji Hassan M Hassan explained that the 300 trainees are receiving training on various skills which include welding, sewing and plumbing.

He added that the beneficiaries are also receiving 5000 monthly stipends, and starter packs will be provided to them at the end of their training programme.