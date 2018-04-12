DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kano Rural Dwellers To Benefit From NYSC Medical Outreach

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano state, Alhaji Ladan Baba, says about 8,000 people will benefit from the scheme’s medical outreach across the state.

The Coordinator made this known on Tuesday while launching the medical outreach at Rugar Duka community in Kura Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, 2,000 people are expected to benefit in each of the four selected communities by the scheme.

“In Kano, we are planning to embark on such medical outreach as part of the NYSC’s initiative across selected communities quarterly,” he said He said the gesture was part of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) in the state in the four selected communities. Baba said that the programme was also aimed at mobilising corps members to provide health intervention to the general public, especially those in the rural communities. Baba explained that the week-long intervention programme include; diagnosis, treatment and referral cases, when the need arose and proper preventive measures that would enhance health status of the people. The coordinator further said that NYSC had impacted positively on people of the state through Community Development Services (CDS), particularly in Education, Health and Environmental Sanitation.

“It may interest you to note that at the moment, we have a total of 227 corps health personnel in the state with 88 Doctors and 27 Pharmacists. ‘’In addition to other logistics, we sensitised and prepared 15 Doctors, 10 Pharmacists, eight Medical Lab, two Optometrist, five Nurses and 15 other Para-medical personnel for this programme in the first quarter of 2018”.

In her remarks, the Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Hafsat Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Yardada Maikano, expressed her commitment in supporting the scheme’s health initiative. She commended NYSC, saying that the initiative was a welcome development that would assist the rural dwellers who could not afford to pay medical bill in the hospital. According to her, such gesture is worthy of emulation by wealthy individuals and private organisations. Responding on behalf of the community, the Village Head of Rugar Duka, Malam Abubakar Lamido, called for such programme, on a regularly basis, to reduce health challenges in the community.