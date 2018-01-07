By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Controller of Kano Prisons Magaji Ahmad Abdullahi has revealed that prisons in the state have witnessed a tremendous development within few years, under the ongoing prison’s upgrading scheme.

The controller said that, under the upgrading system, Kano prisons’ clinic have received supply of drugs and other medical consumables in reasonable quantity which he said will immensely help in the meeting inmate’s healthcare needs.

He added that virtually all the prisons across the federation are undergoing vital renovations under the scheme.

“We must acknowledge the good gesture done to the service by the Prison Controller General Alhaji Jafaru Ahmad, for making all Nigerian prisons to wear a new positive look as all prisons are presently undergoing some renovations while new ones are under construction,” he said.

According to him, female inmates’ section is being upgraded while new skill acquisition centres are under construction as well.