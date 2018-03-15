DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kano PPRO 16 Other Officers Promoted

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Police Public Relations Officer Kano Command ASP Musa Magaji Majia and 16 other officers were on Wednesday decorated with new ranks as part of the 414 promoted officers recently promoted by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim K Idris.

The newly promoted officers were said to have performed excellently in their various units as such, the need to encourage them with the new ranks which also, is to serve as a motivation to others to put in more efforts while discharging their various assignments.

Majia, promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to superintendent of Police (SP) expressed appreciations on behalf of himself and the other promoted officers to the IG for honoring them with the new ranks.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner of Police Rabiu Yusuf congratulated the newly promoted officers and charge them to remain committed to their duties as the new ranks comes with more added responsibilities.

The Kano State Police command has in recent years performed greatly in restoring and maintain law and order in the state as the rate of crime has been reduced to its barest minimum.