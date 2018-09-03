DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: Kano PDP Rejects NWC’s Dissolution Of PDP Exco

There is more trouble brewing withing the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. This is as the Kano State PDP brushed aside the decision by the National PDP to dissolve the Kano State PDP Executive Committee led by Senator Mas’ud El Jibril Doguwa.

The Doguwa led PDP in Kano held a solidarity protest today in Kano at the PDP Secretariat located along Maiduguri road. They claimed to have not been informed of the said decision to sack the PDP exco. “Nobody informed us”, said a member of the exco.

The NWC had announced the dissolution of the Kano PDP exco – and appointed a care taker committee to take over for the dissolved exco. The decision by the NWC was understood to be a move to transfer control of the PDP in Kano to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso – who recently decamped back to the PDP from the APC.

The stakeholders in the PDP in Kano had acted to rejected the imposition of Kwankwaso as the leader of the party in the State.