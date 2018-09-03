DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano PDP Disown Kwankwaso, Upholds El-Doguwa’s Leadership

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters, belonging to Aminu Wali and Ibrahim Shakarau camp, on Monday in Kano, staged a solidarity protest at the party’s Secretariat to reject the dissolution of the State Executive leadership by the national body of the party.

Addressing newsmen on the occasion, the defunct party Chairman, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, reaffirmed that he remains the party’s Chairman in the State, noting that the national body had neither served him nor any of the Exco members of the decision of the dissolution of the State Exco.

To this extent, Doguwa unequivocally stated that he remains the State party Chairman, pointing out that all the other Exco members’ seat remains valid until a fresh election is held, so no one has the power to appoint a new Exco in the State.

”We have rules and regulations guiding the affairs of the party to elect a new exco until a fresh election is held. In the absence of none, I remain the substantive party Chairman.”

Also, Doguwa openly disowned Senator Rabiu Musa Kkwankwaso and his supporters in the Party, accusing Kwankwaso of being behind the crisis tearing the party apart in Kano

While addressing supporters, who thronged the venue, one of Shekarau’s staunch ally, Ghalli Sadiq, said they will not allow Kwankwaso to hijack the party, which they laboured to build over the years after people like Kwankwaso deserted the party, prior to the 2015 election.

According to him, nobody will leave the party for Kwankwaso, advising he and his supporters to go elsewhere, as he is of no political value to them in the State.