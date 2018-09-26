DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kano, Lagos Or Port Harcourt, PDP Presidential Primary “Is A Family Affair” – Lamido

By, Uchechukwu Ugboaja

Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sule Lamido has stated that despite the number of presidential aspirants in the party, that what will matter uppermost will be that the PDP is a family and that decisions of the party will be based on interests of Nigerians.

He made this known while speaking to journalists at the Legacy House, Abuja, “This is a family thing, a family of the PDP, and so therefore it is a family affair. It is not something that is difficult because it is about us and the people of Nigeria and so we are very happy the way things are going with the brotherliness among the aspirants, so it is a family meeting at the end of the day.”

Responding to a question from TMNews Editor, Uchechukwu Ugboaja about his position on the issue of the proposed venue for the party’s presidential primaries, he revealed that he is not concerned with that at the moment.

“I came here for screening and not to discuss about the venue, and so the convention, election could be held anywhere, and so for me whether it is held in Kano, Lagos, Portharcourt or Borno, all I know is that it is a PDP family meeting as we are all family members.”

Recall that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike had described aspirants who are avast to holding the PDP primaries in Portharcourt do not love the people of Rivers state and are therefore only playing lip service to the issue of Restructuring which the PDP is running on in 2019.

The governor insisted that anyone who truly loves the Niger Delta which is the cash cow of the Nigerian Federation would not contend with the idea of hosting the party’s primary in Portharcourt, Rivers state, because that event alone has the ability to stimulate the local economy of the state.