Despite economic recession bedeviling 36 states in Nigeria with some of them recalling back their students studying abroad, Kano state government in last year has paid N2.7billion for her foreign students alone.

Addressing some students who paid an appreciation visit for the state government sponsorship to complete their Masters Degree in India at Kano Government House on Friday, Governor Dr Abdullah Umar Ganduje reassured that all that the state foreign students would be supported and financed to graduate.

Governor Ganduje lamented that the state federal financial allocation has dropped by two-third, pointing out that even himself and all other political appointees are receiving half salaries and allowances.

“Therefore this administration would do all it can to sustain and finance the foreign students to complete their studies through minimizing the little they may received from the government,” he stressed.

Governor Ganduje appealed to the students not let mischievous politicians to use them against government, reiterating that the all the money paid by the previous government was the state money not a personal one.

He thanked the students for thinking twice to understand the bad economic situation as well as appreciation the government efforts in addressing her different programs with the little incomes if compare with past years, promising to secure them jobs either with the state, federal and private sector .

In their speeches, representative of students and parents, Muhammad Mustapha and Tijjani Baraya appreciated the concern shown by present administration when the immediate past government caused hardship to them via non payments of their allowances and university fees.

They said the installment of the amount was behind their graduation with flying colours, and returned home so as to contribute in the development of the state and the nation at large.