Kano Govt Renames Paediatric Hospital After Late Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu

Kano State Executive Council under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the renaming of Paediatric Hospital Zoo Road to Khalifa Sheikh Isyaku Rabi’u Paediatric Hospital.

The resolution reached by the Council during its last meeting on Thursday was aimed at immortalizing late Khalifa Isyaku Rabi’u in recognition of his examplary life especially his immense contributions to the development of Qur’anic and Islamic education, philanthropic activities and general development of the state and beyond.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the Council has also pledged to continue to appreciate and honour deserving indigenes who offered selfless service to the development of the state and humanity in general in their respective fields of endeavour.!!