Kano Govt Reiterates Commitment at Implementing Kano-Lagos Summit Out Come

By Yakubu Salisu, Kano

Kano State Honorable Commissioner Ministry of Commerce and Industry Alh Ahmad Rabiu has reiterated Kano state’s readiness to implement resolutions reached at the recent Kano-Lagos Summit which took place at Lagos to move the state forward in terms of trade, commerce and tourism.

The Commissioner made this known on Monday during a news conference with group of journalists at his ministry.

According to Rabiu, the Ganduje administration unlike previous governments, would ensure that all the developmental issues that were discussed and agreements reached during the Summit by the two states are actualized.

He said that, Ganduje is committed to transforming the state into a Mega city where commercial activities are carried out in modern ways which at the end of the day would generate income for the state.

” I assure you that his excellency is ready and has put in motions measures that would ensure that all the vital agreements, memorandum and every other initiatives suggested during the Summit that would transform the state is been achieved”

” considering great level of achievement the Lagos state government has recoded in virtually every sector, we deem it necessary and important to partner with them in order to improve our own sectors too by taping into some of the ideas used by the Lagos state government”

That the Ganduje administration has taken it upon itself to revive the tourist sector in the State by adding value and color to some of the state’s traditional ceremonies such as the dauber which would bee modernize to attract tourists from all over the world as well as reviving some of the tourist sites in the state such as Tiga, Bagauda and others which have been abandoned for long.

” Kano State government has concluded plans to revive it’s tourism sector, Avery developed society you go to has historical places marked out for tourism which has brought about great development as tourists are attracted from various last of the world. This has brought great developments to such societies and Kano has concluded arrangements to tap into that sector”

Further more, Ahmad said that, the state government is doing everything possible to transform the state’s commercial sector which is the biggest in the region by attracting investors into the state who would help transform and upgrade the sector as the State government is already in partnership with some foreign investors whom are already in the state such as the investors from China whom are partnering with the state’s textile industry and many more.