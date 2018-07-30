DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has allegedly mobilised thousands of thugs across the 44 local government areas of the state to stage protests in the city against former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and the current deputy governor, Hafiz Abubakar.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that plan was afoot to impeach the deputy governor, but a sudden change in leadership of the Kano State House of Assembly drew back the plan.

Sources said Mr Ganduje approved and released funds for the protests on Sunday night when he summoned the state commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo and the chairman of the Kano chapter of Association of Local Governments of Nigerian, ALGON, Lamin Sani, to Africa House, Government House, Kano.

“The staged mass protest against Kwanwkaso and Professor Hafiz is expected to start tomorrow,” said the source.

According to the source, all the 44 local governments in the state have been mobilised and funds released to them for the execution of the protests.

Security sources have confided in DAILY NIGERIAN that the protests may lead to clash and breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Kano State government, through the Special Adviser on Media to the state governor, Salihu Yakasai, dismissed the planned protests, saying the governor is a good democrat who plays the game of politics according to the rules.

He added that the government is not even aware of issue, and Mr Ganduje does not have the habit of bringing his political opponents.

Source: Daily Nigerian