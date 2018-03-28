DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano Govt Okays N209m Registration Fees For Internal Examinations

Kano state Executive Council has approved the sum of over N209 million for the payment of the 2018 internal examination registration fees.

The fees cover the Basic Education Certificate Examination, Placement, Senior Secondary School Certificate Qualifying Examination as well as Qualifying Examinations for Tahfeez and Tajweed.

The state commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the 111th/112th meeting of the council, held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, says about 210 million has also been approved for the payment of upkeep allowances and return air tickets to state sponsored students overseas.

He says the council had also okayed funds amounting to over 230 million for renovation and upgrade of Fagwalawa Primary Healthcare to Cottage Hospital; about N68 million for renovation works at the School of Health Technology; N31 million for the procurement of bed sheets for 31 secondary health facilities and the sum of N15 million for furnishing works at newly constructed female hostel blocks at School of Nursing Madobi and College of Midwifery Gwarzo.

The commissioner further discloses other approvals by the council to include about N75 million for the expansion of curves/T-junction and provision of roundabout along Panisau Road; over N23 million for renovation works/expansion of pharmacy block and patient waiting shade at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH); about N74 million for equipping and furnishing works at the rehabilitated Ajingi Cottage Hospital; over N51 million for the construction of additional office block at the state Agency for Mass Education.

Malam Muhammad Garba says the sum of about N749 million has also been approved for the conduct of reconstruction works on Dawakin Kudu-Ladin Makole Road in Dawakin Kudu local government and rehabilitation of Ibrahm Dabo Road at the cost of N41 million.