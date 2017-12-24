Kano Former APC Chairman Emerges Commissioner For Special Duties

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Under the new arrangement, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the immediate past acting chairman of the state chapter of APC, is to man the Special Duties Ministry while Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, its former Commissioner, moves to the new Ministry of Rural development.

Both Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso had served as Commissioners of Environment and Rural Development under past civilian administrations in the state.

Announcing the changes shortly after Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas was sworn in by the state Attorney General, Barr. Ibrahim Mukhtar at Africa House, Governor Ganduje explained that the change was in accordance with his administrations’ “continuity, consolidation, fine tuning and injection of new ideas principle”.

“We have embarked upon this exercise in order to energize, consolidate and push harder towards the success of the set objectives of our administration”, Governors Ganduje maintained.

The governor, therefore, urged all stakeholders in the state especially civil servants to cooperate with the new Commissioners to enable them succeed in the task ahead.

Meanwhile, the governor publicly presented the new Acting APC Chairman in the state, Engr. Bashir Yahaya Karaye.

Governor Ganduje introduced that Acting chairman, alongside the letter mandating him (the Acting chairman) to serve in that capacity, which was duly signed by the APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni.

The governor said the letter has brought to rest the leadership tussle in the state chapter APC, pointing out that with the new development, the party would re-position its self for sustainable.