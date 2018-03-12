DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano Flags Off 2018 Boarding Schools Fumigation

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano State Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the State’s Refuse management and Sanitation Board ( REMASAB) has flagged of its 2018 boarding schools fumigation program.

The flag off ceremony which took place on Monday at the Government Girls College (GGC) Kano saw in attendance the Honorable commissioner Ministry of Environment Hon. Ali H Abubakar Makoda, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Alh. Baba Halilu Dantiye, officials from the state’s ministry of Education as well as officials from the state’s Refuse Management and Sanitation Board.

According to Makoda, the state government is committed to providing a conducive teaching and learning atmosphere for pupils at their various places of studies particularly those studying in boarding schools considering the hot weather been experienced at the moment.

” The Ganduje administration is committed to providing good and healthy environment for the people of the state and the students most be given special consideration”

” You know the weather is presently harsh and this is the condition under which malaria is normally recorded. We are flagging off this yearly fumigation program today from our Government Girls College and we are going round all our 52 boarding schools to ensure that they are all properly fumigated in order to rid them of mosquitoes so that our students can study under conducive condition and in good health”

The Honorable Commissioner assured the Principal of the School Hajiya Aisha Ahmad Tukur and her staffs that the state government has approved the purchase of sanitation equipments which would be made available to the school and others such as waste bins, rakes, cutlasses, hoes etc which are needed in keeping the school compounds clean.

During the ceremony, the school presented before the Honorable Commissioner improvised sanitation tools such as the waste bin, rakes and packer made by the pupils from their old boxes a development the Commissioner applauded and described as good innovation by the students.

” Am impressed seeing what you have done to complement government’s effort. It is a good idea, this really shows that you are creative by recycling your old boxes and turning them into something new to cater for your immediate needs. We are happy for you and we sure you that in matter of weeks, the state government shall furnish you with new sanitation equipments needed”

He stressed that the health of students remains paramount to the state government and that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that the state pupils are given best attention.