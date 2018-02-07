DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano To Emulate FGs Monthly Stipends Scheme

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state government is planning to introduce and extend federal government’s households upliftment programme aimed at empowering less privileged and most vulnerable Nigerian with monthly stipends.

The state Commissioner of information, Youth and culture Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while monitoring the payment of N5000 stipends to the less privileged people in Makoda local government area which is federal government’s households upliftment programme initiated by president Muhammad Buhari administration.

The Commissioner who expressed satisfaction with the process of payments exercise, said the beneficiaries would also be trained on various skills for them to know how to manage and utilize the funds given to them.

He added that about 1,202 beneficiaries received N10,000 each as their two months stipends and were selected from all parts of Makoda local government area.

Malam Muhammad Garba commended President Muhammad Buhari for the fulfilment of his campaign promises and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the interest shown in complementing the efforts of the federal government in empowerment programmes.

Speaking at the occasion, head of unit kano state cash transfer unit, Hajiya Aisha Sani Gezawa explained that 15 local governments were selected in kano state with the total number of 19,072 beneficiaries and the first batch payment started since October, 2017.

She said the process started with the identification of the most vulnerable people to ensure transparency in the selection of the beneficiaries for the programme.