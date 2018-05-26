DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Kano Earmark N89m for Dredging Drainages

–

Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Yakubu A Salisu, Kano

The Honorable Commissioner, Kano State Ministry of Environment Haruna Ali Makoda has said that the state government has earmarked a sum of 89 million naira for the dredging of the popular Jakara and other major and minor drainages in the state.

The commissioner who made this known during the flag off of the exercise and end of the month sanitation exercise, said that the state government is committed to combating flood and other related issues in the state by providing more funds for the exercise.



“ unlike the previous years, the ministry has mapped out plans to clear more major and minor drainages in the state. And we are hoping to cover over 67 kilometers for this exercise”

“ the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the sum of 89 million Naira for this very exercise considering it’s importance to the safety of the state. You can see that the Jakara drainage is filled up with refuse and this is a major drainage that connects with other major and minor drainages in the state if we don’t take care of this problem, it could lead to flooding in the state”

Makoda however, called on the people of the state to desist from the habit of dumping refuse in the state major and minor drainages so as to avoid the blockage of water particularly in this rainy season in order to avoid sad incidences that could occur as a result of such habit.

Further more he called on the people of the state to endeavor to comply with the last Saturday of the Month sanitation exercise to keep their environment clean and that the police should always ensure that motorists obey the 7-10am non movement order.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the state’s popular ‘yan Lemo fruits market and Tarauni markets have been invited for further discussion over poor sanitation within their markets.

Haruna who decried the poor state of the markets, described it as an unfortunate development as the marketers have failed to heed to directives by the ministry to keep their business environment clean.

During the end of the month of May sanitation exercise, mobile court judges attached to the inspection team fined 142 defaulters a total sum of 140,465.