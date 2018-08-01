DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Amidst the raising threat of impending political avalanche and associated political witch-hunt spreading across the regions of the country, the gale of defections from the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress [APC] to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] continue without relenting.

Information available to 247ureports.com reveals the deputy governor to the Kano State Government, Hafiz Abubakar may announce his resignation from the seat of deputy governor tomorrow. His resignation will follow his defection from the APC into the PDP.

The deputy Governor who recently raised alarm over his safety and a possible impeachment threat by the Kano State Assembly following the removal of speaker of the Kano state assembly is expected to be impeached by the new State Assembly leadership under the new speaker.

The impeached speaker is believed to harbor sympathy for the deputy governor. His removal is believed to pave the way for the impeachment of the deputy governor. Political spectators expect for the impeachment to commence soon under the new speaker.

The deputy governor harbors aspiration of vying for the gubernatorial seat. He is expected to contest against the incumbent governor, Malam Ganduje – under the opposition party, the PDP. The deputy governor will defect to the PDP and announce his ambition to contest for the governorship seat.

Already, the immediate former governor of Kano State, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso along with another former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau have adopted the deputy governor as their choice to fly the PDP banner for the gubernatorial race.