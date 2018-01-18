DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kano Curbs Desert Encroachment, Soil Erosion

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state government through its ministry of Environment has taken necessary measures to check desert encroachment and soil erosion in the state by planting more trees in the state to serve as green wall against the natural disaster.

This was made known by the honorable commissioner Kano State ministry of Environment Alh. Ali Haruna Makoda while addressing news men on Thursday during the opening ceremony of a five days in-house procurement clinic for Newmap New and Newer state program taking place at Grand Central Hotel Kano with representatives from 12 states of the country.

According to Makoda, the state government has recently planted thousands of trees across 60 hectares of land in the past three months and as a starting point of the program as the Newmap has assisted in clearing drainages within the metropolis.

Also, that, the state government has also engaged the services of experts whom will be in charge of the program, as the State government has already released the sum of 300 million as part of its own contribution to the World Bank project.

The National Project Coodinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (Newmap) Alh. Salisu Dahiru said that Newmap is committed to tackling and completing all its projects geared towards combating desert encroachment and soil erosion recorded across the state.

Dahiru cautioned the people of the state against practices such as indiscriminate dump of refuse in water ways, cutting down of trees for fire wood without planting a new one which he said has great effect on the environment.