Kano Committee Begins Retrieval Of Codeine Products

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano state pharmacist inspecion committee, under the Ministry of Health, has commenced retrieval of all codeine containing preparations from pharmaceutical outlets and individuals in the state.

Thia is part of effort to sanitize the state against any syrups or tablets containing codeine, as directed by the federal government.

The chairman of the committee who is also the Director Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry of health, Pharmacist Abdu Umar Madaki said the committee visited about twenty premises in the state in order to retrieve such products and some preparations have been retrieved with proper documentation.

The chairman enjoined all pharmacies and individuals in posession of any codeine containing preparations, as a matter of urgency, to contact the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Kano office to collect the recall form to assist in mopping up codeine circulation in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has assured that it would step up collaboration with the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, NAFDAC, NDLEA and other stakeholders in the state towards tackling the menace of illegal drug sale and abuse.

In the past few months substantial amount of illegal and expired drugs was confiscated even as the government is pursuing the prosecution of the arrested culprits.

The government urges well meaning people to support the government in its anti drug war by giving useful drug related information to the relevant authorities.

In the meantime, the state government is working towards speedy completion of renovation and extension work at the Kiru Reformatory and the Rehabilitation facilities at the state NDLEA headquarters along Airport Road.