Published On: Mon, Jul 30th, 2018

Kano Assembly Removed Speaker, Reinstate Rurum Speaker

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano State Assembly on Monday impeached its Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusif Abdullahi Ata, and reinstated former Speaker of the house Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum.

The impeachment move was instigated by Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari from Warawa constituency during plenary sitting, and was seconded by member representing  Tudun Wada, Hon. Abdullahi Iliyasu  Yar, yasa.

Ata, was accused of incompetency, failure to carry all members along as well as reporting late to duty and the impeachment proceeding was supported by 27 members of the house.

In his acceptance speech, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum expressed gratitude to Almighty God for his reinstatement as New Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly.

The House has re- constituted the appointment of the new principal officers , whereby Hon. Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi, as the new majority leader, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari, regain his old post of Chief whip, Former, deputy Speaker, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari as the Deputy Speaker.

