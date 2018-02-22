Published On: Thu, Feb 22nd, 2018

Kano Accountant General Resigns

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has accepted the resignation of the state Accountant General, Hajiya Aisha Bello.

The erstwhile Accountant General tendered her resignation today.

Governor Ganduje thanked Hajiya Aisha for the service she rendered to the state as Commissioner of Planning and Budget and later  Accountant General.

He therefore wished her God guidance in her future endeavours.

The Director Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Malam Shehu Abbas  Mu’azu, will serve as the Acting Accountant General.

Meanwhile, thorough investigation  of the management of state finances including contracts payment, salary payments and alleged salary deductions among others,  by the state Public Complaints and Anti Curruption Commission  will continue while  the state government takes appropriate necessary measures on the management of the offices of the Accountant General and Sub-Treasurer pending the final conclusion of the investigations.

