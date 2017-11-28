..Suspension counter-weight to PDP resolution – PDP Pundit

From Bomba Dauda, Kaduna

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, KDHA, on Tuesday sent two PDP honourable members, Hon. Yakubu Bitiyong representing Kaura constituency and Hon. Danladi Angulu Kwasau representing Zango kataf constituency on an indefinite suspension. The suspension was centered on the allegation that both Bitiyong and Angulu were engaged in activities that has the tendency to cause disunity in the house and they are also accused of trying to bring down the integrity of the house.

The motion of the suspension was moved by Hon. Mukhtar Hazo of Basawa constituency and seconded by Hon. Abdulrahaman Haruna representing Kawo constituency before it was adopted and announced by the house. According to a PDP stalwart who pleaded anonymity, “The state assembly has done the unthinkable. If Hon. Bitiyong and Angulu were engaged in activities that will cause disunity, there is the Ethics and Privileges committee that is saddled with the responsibility of investigating any matter before action will be carried out by the house but, a motion was moved on mere allegation and seconded and judgement was passed. This is ridiculous and absurd! What we saw today is the gross abuse of procedures and rights.”

The PDP pundit dismissed the suspension alleging that it was a mere political calculation aimed at diverting attention. He pointed to the fact that the suspension is a counter-weight to the resolution of the members of the caucus of the People’s Democratic Party to dissolve the present leadership, which was contained in a letter written to the state assembly to effect a change in the leadership of the House of Assembly on the same day that the suspension was pronounced. He said that, instead of the change requested by the PDP to be affected by the house, a suspension was mischievously announced.

“We, in the PDP have been suspecting Hon. Irrimiya Kantiyok of possible cross carpeting, the role the APC in the state assembly played further convinced us that they did Kantiok and government bidding. The suspension is counterweight to the change in leadership that was pushed forward by the PDP caucus, which was meant to dethrone Kantiok as the Minority Leader of the PDP and to be replaced by Bitiyong.”

In the letter written by the office of the state chairman of the PDP to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Lugard Hall, Kaduna, entitled: “RE: RESOLUTION OF MEMBERS OF THE CAUCUS OF THE PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) OF THE KADUNA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON 14TH NOVEMBER, 2017.”

The letter aimed at conveying the resolution of four (4) out of six (6) Honourable People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly affecting a change of their leadership in the House of Assembly as follows:

Rt Hon. Yakubu Bitiyong representing Kaura constituency will replace Kantiok Irrimiya Ishaku representing Zonkwa as Minority Leader and Rt. Hon. Labari S. Tella representing Jema’a constituency will replace Samuel Ubankato representing Kajuru constituency as Dep. Minority Leader while Hon. Danladi A. Kwasu representing Zangon-Kataf constituency will replace Hon. Yakubu Bitiyong representing Kaura constituency as Dep. Minority Leader.

The letter further highlighted that, “the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in Kaduna State has no objection to their resolved position. Accordingly, the present leadership is hereby dissolved.”