Kaduna State APC Queries Gov. El-Rufai, Suspends Sani, Others

Bomba Dauda

The kaduna state governor, Malam Nasiru El-rufai was issued a query by the Shauibu Inuwa Wada-led APC. The query was informed by what Wada described as anti-party, anti-people and inhuman activities by the governor in the state and that El-rufai was given 48 hours to respond.

Similarly, the Wada-led State APC has suspended the Kaduna State Commissioner for Finance, Suleiman Abdu Kwari and Yahaya Baba Pate, The Acting State Secretary of the party for 18Months for activities that are inimical to the interest of the State Chapter of the Party.

Yahaya Baba Pate was suspended for always taking unilateral decisions and conclusions and issuance of directives to the Local Government, Ward and individual members of the Party in the name of the decisions of the State Executive Council of the party or State Working while in the real sense he was carrying out the biddings of Uba Sani, Political Adviser to governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna. His actions were adjudged to have compromised the Party Constitution thereby disrupting peaceful, lawful and efficient organization of the party in the State.

While Suleiman Abdu Kwari, El-Rufai Finance Commissioner was suspended for 18 Months for undue interference on issues within the scope of the State, Local Government and Ward organs of the party which tend to disrupt the peaceful, lawful and efficient organization of the party with reference to his Sabon Gari Local Government and Bomo ward of the same Sabon Gari LGA.

He was also adjudged to be disobedient and negligent in carrying out lawful directives of the party.

According to Wada, “Uba Sani was never a member of the party. It is recently that the state embarked on continuous membership drive that he picked his membership card.”

He further said: The activities of Uba Sani ha inflicted incurable damage to the party. For this reason, he has been suspended for 18 months.

The suspension of the trio of Malam Uba Sani, Yahaya Baba Pate and Suleiman is the with effect from 12th February, 2018.